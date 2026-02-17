It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Allison J. Hallmark, 66, who left us peacefully on December 9, 2025, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Allison was born on November 30, 1959, in Rock Port, Missouri, to George and Dorthy (Davis) Schomburg. She grew up alongside her sister, Sue Heits, and her brothers, Butch Schomburg, Martin Schomburg, and Tony Schomburg.

Allison attended Rock Port High School and graduated in 1978. Shortly after, she graduated from Omaha College of Business with an associate’s degree. She applied her education and experience across many different companies and roles. In doing so, she assisted countless people and gained many cherished friends and respected colleagues along the way.

In 1994, Allison married Leonard Hallmark, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and adventure. She was a devoted and loving mother to her sons, Eric and Jarod. Allison enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching movies, baking and cooking many delicious meals. She was a true craftswoman who poured her creativity into everything she did, leaving behind handmade treasures that will forever remind us of her care and artistry.

Those who knew Allison will remember her kindness, laughter, and wisdom. She had a gift for making people feel at home, whether through her warm smile, her thoughtful words, or the way she welcomed others into her life with open arms.

Allison was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorthy (Davis) Schomburg; brother-in-law, Bernard Heits; and mother-in-law, Bernadine (Strey) Hallmark. Allison is survived by husband, Leonard Hallmark; children, Eric Hallmark and Jarod Hallmark; sister, Sue Heits; brothers, Butch Schomburg, Martin Schomburg, and Tony (Joan) Schomburg; sister-in-law, Beverly (Strey) Walters; brother-in-law, Don Strey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and inurnment will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port, conducted by Reverend Phillip “Bo” Anderson. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorials may be directed to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kansas City. Arrangements are under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Online condolences may be made at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.