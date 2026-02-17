Anthony James “A.J.” Harding, the son of Jim L. Harding and Deanna G. (Sheldon) Beck, was born March 7, 1985, in Hamburg, Iowa. A.J. attended Fairfax High School, Fairfax, Missouri, graduating in 2003. He then attended Southwest Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri.

In May of 2003, A.J. entered the United States Army. He was a part of two tours in Iraq, one with the 375th Quarter Master Unit and the other was with the 82nd Airborne Division. He received his honorable discharge on October 3, 2010. After receiving his discharge, A.J. moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he was employed by BNSF Railroad as a Conductor until 2023.

A.J. was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and was also an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed target shooting with his dad, Jim, and fishing. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs. A.J. passed away Monday, February 9, 2026, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri, at the age of 40.

A.J. was preceded in death by grandparents, Kenneth (Marion) Sheldon and Billy D. Harding; aunt, Sandra Clark; and uncles, Bill Harding and Steven Harding. Survivors include parents, James Harding and Deanna (Greg) Beck; siblings, Christopher (Ryan) Twombley, Nicole (Pat) Breshears, Molly (Scott) Pomeroy, Andrea (Troy) Cook, Jessica (Adam Alitz) VanGundy, Emily (Ben) Begovic, Crystal (Kamron) Woodring, Jacob Beck, Katie (Seth) Sheldon, and Mary (Wyatt) Hale; grandma, Edna Harding; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service was held Monday, February 16, 2026, at First Baptist Church, Tarkio, conducted by Pastor Tate Walker. Military rites were under the auspices of Allen-Schiffern American Legion Post #199, Tarkio. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Wounded Warriors Project. Services were under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Online condolences may be made at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.