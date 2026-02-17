Make plans to attend the Atchison County Fair Board’s annual all-you-can-eat fish fry Sunday, March 1, at the Velma Houts Fair Building on the fairgrounds in Rock Port. Serving will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The menu will include catfish filets, chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, roll, and bottled water. To-go orders will be available as well as the normal eat in option. Adults are $12, ages 5-12 are $6, and kids 4 and under are free. There will also be a variety of silent auction items to bid on from generous donors in the county and surrounding area. Proceeds donated by the event help support the Atchison County Fair and its youth.