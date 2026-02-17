Lawrence Joseph Wedel, more affectionately known as “Weed,” was born May 16, 1943, in Manhattan, Kansas, to Lawrence J. and Wanda Marie (Enke) Wedel. In 1945, Lawrence’s parents purchased a farm near Wamego, Kansas, where he attended country schools and finished his freshman year at Wamego High School.

In 1959, Lawrence’s parents purchased a farm in Atchison County, Missouri, and Rock Port was his new home. Lawrence worked for Keith Phillips, doing farming, at Atchison County Co-op. In 1970, he went to work as a mechanic for Kline Truck and Tractor, the local International Harvester dealership, and became the shop foreman. After Kline’s retirement and closing of the dealership in 1978, Lawrence opened his own business called Wedel’s Tractor Repair, which he operated until the present day. Lawrence always shared the same building over the years with a great friend, Dick Miller, who owned and operated Rock Port Automotive until his passing in 2011.

On April 11, 1964, he married Marietta A. Rosenbohm at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Langdon, Missouri. They became the parents of two sons: David Wayne and Ronald Joe. Lawrence enjoyed years of gardening, tractor pulling, collecting and restoring old Farmall tractors, and listening to classic country music. You always knew it was a good song when he had his stereo cranked up loud. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lawrence passed away Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, at the age of 82.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Wanda Wedel; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Anna Rosenbohm; sisters, Elizabeth Pageler and Ruth Wohler; brothers-in-law, Ray Oslin and William Rosenbohm; and nephew, Bryan Wohler. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Marietta Wedel, Rock Port; sons, David (Donna) Wedel and Ron Wedel, all of Rock Port; grandchildren, Randy (Ali) Wedel, Atchison, Kansas, and Melanie (Micah) Miller, Rock Port; great-grandchildren, Gabe, Kate, and Rafe Wedel, Atchison; sisters-in-law, Peggy Oslin, Carson, Iowa, and Rita (Jim) Kestner, Springville, New York; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Open visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 17, at Minter Funeral Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port. Memorials may be directed to Rock Port First Responders or Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Online condolences may be made at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.