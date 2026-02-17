By Linda Kaye Payton

Six members of the Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary Unit 199 met on February 9, 2026. Judy gave an opening prayer. Barb read November’s minutes, which were accepted. Sheridan gave the treasurer’s report which was accepted.

The District 4 meeting will be March 7 in Parnell. Five members will be attending.

Barb gave a report on our membership. Linda reported on the Christmas Gift Shop event at the Cameron Veterans home in Cameron, Missouri. A report on the Tarkio Legion and Auxiliary’s turkey dinner was given by Sheridan. Four new roasters were purchased with proceeds and the old, broken roasters were disposed of.

A date for Atchison County Government Day has not been set. The members are waiting for possible dates from the courthouse.

All members were asked to tally their hours and money spent for their community service activities. If you have not reported any hours at the meetings, please call Linda as soon as possible. Hours and money will be totalled at the March District meeting.

The spring rummage sale will be Friday, April 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 11, from 8:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Legion Building at 3rd and Broad streets. Donations of good useable items can be dropped off at the legion building March 30 and 31, April 1-3, and April 6-8 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Watch for the flyers and newspaper articles to come. For more information, call Barb Hines (660-254-2787), KC Hines (660-623-9297), or Linda Payton (660-623-9399).

The fall rummage sale has tentatively been scheduled for October 9 and 10 with collection dates of September 28 through October 8. Mark your calendars!

Michaelle brought up a discussion on how to recruit new members into the organization. She shared an article from our auxiliary magazine. Members present thought the idea could get the attention of those people who are eligible to join, but need more information on how to join.

No further business was brought forward. Judy gave a closing prayer. The meeting was adjourned by Linda. The next meeting will be in March 9, 2026.