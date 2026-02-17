University of Missouri (MU) Extension is offering a healthy cooking class for individuals with diabetes. This free, virtual class called Dining with Diabetes will show participants how to make meals that are healthy, easy to prepare, and tasty. Recipes will be demonstrated.

Participants will also learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, and exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests. Recipes and a workbook will be provided for each participant.

The Dining with Diabetes course meets four consecutive weeks on Mondays, March 16, March 23, March 30, and April 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The classes will be held virtually, with a Zoom link provided upon registration. The program is free, thanks to the Department of Health and Senior Services. To register, call Rachel Livesay at 816-324-3147, email rachellivesay@missouri.edu, or register online at https://pears.io/events/mu/4223/. Space is limited so register soon.