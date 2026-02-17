Submitted by Pastor Brad Dush, Fairfax Methodist Church

Another parable that Jesus told, found in Luke 18:9-14, is the story of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector. If you have not read it recently, I encourage you to pause and read the passage before continuing. (FYI: Luke alone records this parable. Luke consistently highlights reversals. Those assumed to be righteous are humbled, and those assumed to be far from God are lifted up.)

Jesus tells this story “to some who were confident that they were righteous and looked down on everyone else” (Luke 18:9 NET). Two men go up to the temple to pray. One is a Pharisee, a respected religious leader known for strict observance of the Law. The other is a tax collector, someone viewed as corrupt and traitorous for collaborating with Rome.

The Pharisee stands and prays about himself: “God, I thank you that I am not like other people” (Luke 18:11 NET). He lists his religious accomplishments, fasting twice a week and giving a tenth of everything he gets. (FYI: The Law required fasting only once a year on the Day of Atonement. Fasting twice a week went far beyond the requirement. The Pharisee is not lying. He is genuinely devout. The issue is not his discipline but his posture.)

In contrast, the tax collector stands at a distance. He will not even lift his eyes toward heaven. Instead, he beats his chest and prays, “God, be merciful to me, sinner that I am!” (Luke 18:13 NET). (FYI: The phrase “be merciful” comes from language tied to atonement. The tax collector is not asking for fairness. He is pleading for mercy grounded in sacrifice.)

Jesus delivers the unexpected conclusion: “I tell you that this man went down to his home justified rather than the Pharisee” (Luke 18:14 NET). The word justified means declared righteous. The one who knew he had nothing to offer received everything.

The parable ends with a Kingdom principle that echoes throughout Scripture: “For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but he who humbles himself will be exalted” (Luke 18:14 NET).

When we hear this story today, it confronts us gently but firmly. It is possible to be outwardly faithful and inwardly distant. It is possible to know religious language yet miss the mercy of God. The Kingdom is not entered by comparison but by confession. Not by performance, but by humility.

God does not respond to self-congratulation. God responds to a broken and contrite heart.