Sally Ann Frede, 43, daughter of David and Karen (Bing) Frede of Mound City, Missouri, died unexpectedly at her home in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was born on August 12, 1982, and passed away on February 9, 2026.

Sally graduated from Mound City R-2 in 2001 and was very involved in many school activities. She was a member of FCCLA and competed in their STAR events and Academic Bowl where her specialty was authors/title/characters. She was a member of the 1998 and 1999 State Championship team and of state placing teams the next two years.

Sally always had a smile on her face, and was a determined young lady her whole life. She was told, as a young girl, that she would never be able to tie her shoes and do other things because she was born without her left hand. She set out to prove them wrong; she tied her shoes, polished her fingernails, curled her hair, went to business contest in keyboarding, opened pickle jars, and even rappelled down a building. She chose to always figure out how to accomplish something rather than be helpless.

She loved children. During high school, Sally was the “Mound City babysitter.” Because of this love and her experiences in various hospitals, she was determined to become a Child Life Specialist. The University of Missouri provided this training and Sally graduated with a BS in Human Environmental Science, emphasis Child Life in 2005.

She earned her Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Missouri in 2007. While working as a Child Life Specialist in Wichita, Kansas, Sally completed her Play Therapy training at Wichita State University. She has worked with children and families for her entire career in various capacities, including as a Child Life Specialist and a Registered Play Therapist. At the time of her death, she was working with children and teens at Embark Counseling Services as well as providing student and clinical supervision through Missouri Western State University as a MSW Field Liaison since 2023. She also provided guidance and support to the Head Start in various local communities. As a Play Therapist, she also attended and was a presenter at international conventions. Sally liked to say that she had the best job EVER, as she got to play all day and get paid for it. She was a Professional at Play! Sally held many degrees and certificates. Her official title was: Sally Frede CCLS, MSW, LCSW, RPT-S. Her family always said she had more letters behind her name than she did in her name.

In her spare time, Sally enjoyed traveling with friends, doing yoga, and spending time with her family and cats. Sally was a loving aunt. Her passion was spending time with niece, Charlotte, and nephew, Elliott, especially having a “FaceTime” breakfast with them on Sunday mornings.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John and Anna Bing; and paternal grandparents, James and Marcia Frede. Sally is survived by parents, David and Karen (Bing) Frede; brother, Ben (Elaina) Frede; niece, Charlotte Frede; and nephew, Elliott Frede. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

