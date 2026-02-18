The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Tarkio City Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance was conducted at 6:00 p.m. City Clerk Danielle Kephart did roll call: Mayor Jeff Agnew and Councilmen Scott Walker, Jeff Olson, Scott Poppa, and James Navin were all present. Visitors present were: City of Tarkio employees – Police Chief Tyson Gibbons and Animal Control Officer/Park Supervisor Chris Niles; MIRMA Loss Control Representative Jeff Arp; Tarkio Park Board member Danny Vietze; and city citizens Dallas Prather, Danny Martin, and Mike Klosek, Sr.

Mayor Agnew opened the public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on the zoning board recommendation for a variance for Adam Wheeler at 209 S. 4th Street. Mayor Agnew closed the public hearing at 6:02 p.m. Mayor Agnew asked for the approval of the January 21 regular meeting and February 4 special meeting as distributed. Walker made a motion to approve the minutes as distributed and the motion was seconded and approved.

There were no additions, deletions or continuances to the agenda.

Danny Vietze requested that there be a requirement for trees in the park to be replaced if one has to be taken down. This would make sure that we continue to have trees in parks and on city property when trees have to be removed. The city will be looking into bulk ordering of trees to be placed in parks, to replace trees that have had to be removed over the past few years.

Candidates who filed for the April 7 election are as follows: Mayor – Jeffrey Agnew; North Ward Alderman – Scott Poppa; and South Ward Alderman – James Navin, Jr. Since all candidates are incumbent and will be running unopposed, there will be no need for an election on April 7, 2026.

Since there is no need for an election on April 7, April’s city council meeting will be on April 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Tarkio City Hall.

Mayor Agnew asked for the approval of the zoning board’s recommendation to approve Adam Wheeler’s variance to build a home at 209 S. 4th St. Poppa made a motion to approve the zoning board recommendation. The motion was seconded and approved by all.

Jeff Arp with MIRMA informed the board that he was presenting the city with a grant that Chief Gibbons applied for to help with the purchase of one in-car camera and three body cameras. He thanked the city for keeping its equipment up-to-date and in working order.

Mayor Agnew gave the first reading of Bill 331.26 Ordinance 317.26: An Ordinance Repealing Chapter 210.2200, Article XV, Sale of Fireworks Prohibited. Walker made a motion to approve Bill 331.26 Ordinance 317.26. Navin seconded and all approved.

Mayor Agnew gave the second reading of Bill 331.26 Ordinance 317.26. Poppa made a motion to approve Bill 331.26 Ordinance 317.26 and the motion was seconded and approved by all. Bill 331.26 Ordinance 317.26 was adopted.

The old police vehicle needs to be put out for bid to sell it. Clerk Kephart will get the information and put the ad in the newspaper for sealed bids to be opened at the March meeting.

Department Reports

Jeff Olson, City Buildings – The guys were here to work on the Community Building doors. They need to come back and replace one more and will be scheduling a time to do so as soon as the door is ready.

Scott Walker, Volunteer Fire Department – There was nothing to report.

Scott Poppa, Parks/Pool – The city is ready to start moving forward in the process of getting a new parks/animal control building. Morton Buildings gave Clerk Kephart some information on lease financing that would allow the process to move a little faster. Clerk Kephart will be reaching out about the financing and see what information she can get. The Tarkio Parks & Rec community Puzzle Night will be February 21 at the Community Building.

James Navin, Jr., City Streets – Quimby’s report:• Repairs/Equipment – The crew had to do some work on the salt spreader. They cleaned up some wiring that they believe was causing the issue.

• RV Park – There is one camper.

• Weather Event – The crew had to deal with a little winter weather event.

• Brush Pile – This area has been cleaned up and is back in use.

• Water Leak – The crew assisted the Tarkio Board of Public Works with a couple of water leaks. Because of the extreme cold during the time of these leaks, it was actually a dangerous situation for the guys working. However, everything went well and no one was hurt. With the warmer weather, the areas that were dug up in the street at 11th and Walnut and on Main Street are being repaired and should be back in use by next week.

• Budget: Clerk Kephart and Quimby have gone over the Street Department budget for the next fiscal year.

• Leaves – With the recent warmer weather, the crew has been able to start cleaning up some of the leaves from last fall. They have hauled several loads already.

• Vacation – Quimby will be on vacation and unavailable from February 20 to March 1.

Tarkio Board of Public Works – There were a few water main breaks this past month. Both have been successfully repaired.

Mayor Agnew, Gould Peterson Municipal Airport – There was nothing to report. Clerk Kephart informed the board that MIRMA would like quarterly building checks on the airport office and the maintenance building, like they do all the other city buildings.

Chris Niles, Animal Control – One animal was picked up and put in the pound this month. It was adopted out after the mandatory seven-day hold at the dog pound.

Chief Gibbons, Police Department – There were several cases last month. A few are still ongoing.

Clerk Kephart, Financials – The new budget is almost ready. Both the amended budget and the new budget will need to be approved at next month’s meeting.

Olson made a motion to adjourn the meeting and the motion was seconded and approved. The meeting adjourned at 6:35 p.m. The next regular City Council meeting will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. Tarkio residents are encouraged to attend.