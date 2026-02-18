The Fairfax R-3 Board of Education met January 22, 2026, in the school library. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by President Miles Smith. Roll call was taken, with board members Stephanie Stevens, Crystal Woodring, Miles Smith, Treyvor Umbarger, Courtney Grossman, and Brett Johnson all present. Board member Shelby Hurst was absent. Others present were Superintendent Jason McDowell, Principal Barbara Terry, Secretary Karen Burke, and CTA representative Melanie Lucas.

A motion to approve the agenda with additions and deletions was made by Treyvor Umbarger and it was seconded by Crystal Woodring. The motion carried.

Superintendent Highlights

Superintendent Dr. Jason McDowell gave his report. Between now and the end of the legislative session on May 15, there may be several proposals that could negatively affect school funding. While it is still early in the state budget process, preliminary estimates indicate that if all proposed changes pass, the district could see a reduction of approximately $100,000 to $200,000 in state funding. Many of these proposals were introduced last year and did not pass, so the situation remains a waiting game.The district’s GovDeals account has been approved, allowing surplus items to be listed for sale. Photos of the bus and van have been taken and will be posted soon, and links will be shared on the district’s Facebook page for anyone interested in bidding locally. The boiler system has experienced intermittent issues due to a leaking condenser and is expected to remain functional until the system is shut down in the spring, at which time a full rebuild will likely be necessary. A more immediate concern is the need for a new valve and filter screen to address sediment issues that have caused mid-cycle shutdowns. This repair is estimated at approximately $1,000 and should help prevent overnight shutdowns that could result in frozen or broken pipes. A CSIP Cohort 2 meeting is scheduled to help establish groundwork for planning for the upcoming school year. Discussions have taken place regarding opening the gym for 6th-12th grade students for a few hours on weekends. The program would be staffed by parent volunteers, with Jill Kingery serving as the point of contact. Further discussion will occur next week regarding the facilities use agreement and related details. The Fairfax Tournament was very successful, with favorable weather and strong community support. Many individuals stepped up to help, making it a great opportunity to welcome a large number of community members into the building.

Principal Highlights

Principal Barbara Terry gave her report. Fairfax staff ended the semester strong with finals and student activities. The Fairfax Tournament was and appreciation is extended to everyone who helped make the week possible. The district transitioned to digital grade cards rather than mailing paper copies. Parents may request a paper copy through their child’s classroom teacher. Donuts With Dad is scheduled for January 30 and Muffins with Mom is scheduled for February 13. The December Optimist Club Student of the Month elementary winner is Charlie Jo Hurst. Jo encourages others through kind words and positive teamwork. She works well with peers and helps make the classroom a welcoming place. She has a respectful attitude and a positive impact on those around her. The junior high/high school winner is Anna Ohlensehlen. Anna is focused on personal growth and works hard to improve. She sets goals, shows self-discipline, and continues moving forward. Her kindness and positive attitude bring encouragement to the school community. Well done, ladies! The December character word was perseverance. The perseverance award recipients were: preschool – Jericho Wilson; kindergarten – Jackson Brandt; 1st grade – Aubree Simmons; 2nd grade – Charlie White; 3rd grade – Lane Reed; 4th grade – Jese’ Aguilar; 5th grade – Presley Knight; and 6th grade – Aspyn Fast. Professional development was discussed. December teaching focus was small group learning. On January 14, Kendra from the RPDC worked with staff on curriculum and assessment alignment.

The board reviewed the minutes of the December 2025 regular and executive sessions, financial reports, payment of bills, superintendent’s report, principal’s report, and athletic director’s report. A motion was made by Crystal Woodring to approve the consent agenda. It was seconded and approved.

New Business

100th Anniversary Celebration Update – There could possibly be two different ways in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the building. A celebration with the kids at school in March (kid focused) and then another celebration with the community the weekend of the fair. Ideas for fundraising are in the making and a priorities list for the building/grounds will be made as well.

Culture and Climate Survey Results – Highlights of the survey, community support, supportive parents, relationships, community communications, support and respect were discussed. Things to work on include safety of the building itself, instructional materials, and the building being maintained.

CSIP Review – APR scores show the district meets in most areas. Scores are strong and the district is on the right path. Career Education Program – Mrs. Eaton is doing a great job, making great progress.

2026-2027 District Calendar Reading – Since the first viewing, teacher and student days information has been added. The district is required to meet 1,044 hours. The calendar has 1,052.5 hours.

Gym floor bids – The district received two bids for the gym floor refinishing project. Board members voted to approve Chris Kiddoo’s bid of $16,250 for gym floor refinish.

The next regular board meeting is will be Tuesday, February 17, at 6:00 p.m. in the school library.