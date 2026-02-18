Chili Cook-Off winners

Chili Cook-Off winners at the Good News Church in Tarkio are pictured, from left to right: Becky Jones and Will Johnson, tied for 2nd place; and Robin Winger, 1st place. The annual event was held on Sunday evening, February 15, 2026. (Submitted photos)

Soup winners

Winners of the soup category of the annual Chili/Soup/Dessert Cook-Off at the Good News Church in Tarkio included, from left to right: Becky Jones, 1st place; Kenna Levings, 2nd place; and Markie Sundermann, 3rd place.

Dessert winners

Winners of the dessert category at the annual Chili/Soup/Dessert Cook-Off at the Good News Church in Tarkio were, from left to right: Ellie Graves, 1st place; Gail Pennebaker, 2nd place; and Kenna Levings, 3rd place. The voting was difficult with many delicious desserts to choose from. Jasper Navin, right, was 1st place winner in the youth dessert category. He won with his oreo cookie dessert cakes.

Bible Trivia Contest

Bible Trivia Contest winners at the Good News Church in Tarkio were Rob Winger, Rachel Graves and Matthew Brown. This 1st place team answered nearly all of the 50 questions in the contest held during the church’s annual Chili/Soup/Dessert Cook-Off. Carol Sundermann, above middle, placed 2nd and Lacretia Livengood, above right, placed 3rd in the Bible Trivia Contest.

Macy Stepp, left, placed 1st and Poppy Graves, right, placed 2nd in the youth Bible Trivia Contest.