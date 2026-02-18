Kids’ Korner Tarkio R-I Pre-school enrollment will be Monday, February 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Packets are to be returned to the elementary office. Packets will not be accepted before February 23. Enrollment packets are available for pickup at the elementary office. You may pick up an enrollment packet anytime between 7:40 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Enrollment is based on order received, with 4-year-olds receiving spots before 3-year-olds. If you have any questions, contact the Tarkio Elementary office at 660-736-4177.