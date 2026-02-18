The Rock Port 4th grade girls took 2nd place at the South Holt Basketball Tournament Saturday, February 14, 2026. The girls defeated South Holt, Mound City, and North Andrew and lost to Nodaway-Holt. The next tournament will be Saturday, February 21, at Rock Port. Players pictured are, from left to right: front row – Kylee Perry, Elsie Gubser, Sadie Clodfelter, and Gentry Moore; and back row – Coach Breanna VanSickle, Piper VanSickle, Gentry Welch, Remi Stoner, Greenly Moore, Ella Sperber, and Coach Jody VanSickle. (Submitted photo)