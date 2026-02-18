Get ready to build, create, and imagine at LEGO Night! Join us at the library for an evening of hands-on fun where kids (and kids at heart!) can design their own masterpieces, tackle fun building challenges, and let their creativity shine.

Whether you’re a master builder or just love to stack bricks, there’s something for everyone. Bring a friend and come see what you can create!

The Atchison County Library can’t wait to build with you Tuesday, February 24, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Rock Port Library.