Rock Port R-II Little Jays’ Preschool registration for the 2026-27 school year is underway.

Children registering in the 4-year-old full day preschool must be 4 years old on or before July 31, 2026, to be eligible for the full day program. Parents/guardians can register their child for preschool online at www.rockport.k12.mo.us or stop by the elementary office by Friday, March 6. If there are more students registered than spots in the full day classroom (20), a drawing will occur for the available spots on March 10 and placements will be communicated to parents.

In-district students currently enrolled in the 3-year-old preschool program will have a spot in the 4-year-old classroom next year. Please complete the registration form as well. School employee children and students with special education services will be reserved spots. Students outside the district will be placed on a waiting list.

Once preschool spots are determined, the school will reach out to gather additional information, including birth certificate, social security card, and current immunization records. If you have any questions, please contact the Rock Port Elementary office at 744-6294.

Children registering in the 3-year-old half day preschool must be 3 years old on or before July 31, 2026, to be eligible for the half day program. Parents/guardians can register their child for preschool online at www.rockport.k12.mo.us or stop by the elementary office by Friday, March 6. If there are more students registered than spots in the half day classroom (10 for 8:00-11:00 a.m. session, 10 for 12:30-3:30 p.m. session), a drawing will occur on March 10, and placements will be communicated to parents.

In-district students who do complete the 3-year-old preschool program will have a spot in the 4-year-old classroom the following school year. School employee children and students with special education services will be reserved spots. Students outside the district will be placed on a waiting list.

Once preschool spots are determined, the school will reach out to gather additional information, including birth certificate, social security card, and current immunization record. If you have any questions, please contact the Rock Port Elementary office at 744-6294.

Preschool Screenings

Rock Port R-II preschool screenings (for 3- and 4-year-olds) will be held on March 26 and 27 at the school. Any early preschool child currently living in the Rock Port R-II School District is encouraged to be screened. To schedule an appointment, please contact the Rock Port Elementary office at 660-744-6294.

Rock Port R-II Kindergarten Registration and Screening

Pre-registration for the 2026-27 kindergarten class has begun.

To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be five years of age on or before July 31, 2026. If you have a child or know of a child who will be of kindergarten age, please pick up a pre-registration form at the Rock Port Elementary office. These forms need to be returned to the office by Friday, March 6, so the school can schedule kindergarten screening appointments.

Kindergarten screening will be held on April 1 and 2. The kindergarten teachers will contact all pre-registered children with screening information.

If you have any questions, please contact the Rock Port Elementary office at 660-744-6294.