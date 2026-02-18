MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

2/9/26

Team Standings:

1. Hits N Misses

2. Livin’ On A Spare

3. Bowl Movements

4. Gutter Gang

5. Tumble Bugs

6. Klosek’s Glad Bags

High Scratch Game (Team) – Bowl Movements 750, Hits N Misses 749; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hits N Misses 2125, Livin’ On A Spare 2035; High Scratch Game (Men) – Dillon Smith 300*, Reid Hunter 276; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 755, Dillon Smith 677; High Scratch Game (Women) – Rochelle Long 198, Kayla Thomas 167; High Scratch Series (Women) – Rochelle Long 518, Jamie Lansdown 447; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Rochelle Long 63; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Dillon Smith 95; Most Over Average Series (Women) – Rochelle Long 113; Most Over Average Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 104

WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

2/11/26

Team Standings:

1. David’s Girls

2. Swinging Bowlers

3. Burke & Sons

4. No Pin Intended

5. MADPK

6. Mis-splits

7. Golden Gals

High Scratch Game (Team) – Swinging Bowlers 587, MADPK 549; High Scratch Series (Team) – Swinging Bowlers 1722, MADPK 1556; High Scratch Game – Rochelle Long 188, Debbie True 186; High Scratch Series – Debbie True 519, Rochelle Long 485; Most Over Average Game – Rochelle Long 58; Most Over Average Series -Kelly Madron 97

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

2/12/26

Team Standings:

1. DJT 47

2. Hunter Construction

3. Downtowner

4. Klosek’s Trash

5. Joesting Farms

6. Balls Deep

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hunter Construction 887, DJT 47 788; High Scratch Series (Team) – DJT 47 2308, Hunter Construction 2262; High Scratch Game (Men) – Dennis Sherlock 277, Clay Amthor 269; High Scratch Series (Men) – Clay Amthor 718, Dillon Smith 661; Most Over Most Over Average Game (Men) – Dennis Sherlock 70; Most Over Average Series (Men) – Joe Stevens 95