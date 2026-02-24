Evelyn Heintz, Emma Teten, Norah Watkins, Ryder Herron, and Jax Peregrine will represent Atchison County at the State Wrestling Tournament this week. Good luck!

Get ready to build, create, and imagine at LEGO Night Tuesday, February 24, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Rock Port Library. Bring a friend and come see what you can create!

Make plans to attend the Atchison County Fair Board’s annual all-you-can-eat fish fry Sunday, March 1, at the Velma Houts Fair Building on the fairgrounds in Rock Port. Serving will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. See the ad on page 5 for more information.

Atchison County Development Corporation will host the Tarkio/Westboro community lunch Wednesday, March 4, at the Tarkio Nutrition Center. Please RSVP to ACDC at 660-744-6562 or acdc@atchisoncounty.org if you plan to attend.

Boundless Grace in Tarkio is currently seeking donations of formal wear to expand their current selection and variety for the second annual Prom Project. See the article on page 4 for information on how to make a donation.

Happy birthday to Mike Farmer on February 27!

