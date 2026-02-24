March 2, 1951

• Showing at the Tarkio Theatre: “Holiday In Havana” with Desi Arnaz and Mary Hatcher, “Renegades of the Stars” with Chas. Starrett, and “Alcatraz Island” with John Lytle.

• The Imperial Oil Company of St. Joseph has announced the appointment of Raymond “Tarzan” Grebe as lessee of the service station at the corner of 9th and Walnut streets in Tarkio. Mr. Grebe purchased the stock belonging to Henry Hargus and took over management last week.

• Soprano Nancy Carr will perform Wednesday night at David Rankin Hall as part of Tarkio College’s Artist Course Series. Miss Carr is one of the few younger Chicago singers who has an extensive repertoire of arias, songs, and ballads in all languages.

• A dinner meeting of the newly-organized Atchison County Terracing Conservation Contractors Association was held in Tarkio Tuesday night at the Snug Harbor Inn. Fred Martin is president of the group, which hopes to promote better soil conservation work in the county through discussion of new machinery and other matters.

• Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Smith and their children are moving the last of this week to a home some eight miles east of Tarkio on the 868 acres on the north side of Highway 4. The land was acquired in the fall by Mr. Smith and his father, Ira Smith, in their purchase of the stock of Commonwealth Farms, Inc. from E. Rhoden of Kansas City and associates. This acquisition does not include 12 acres owned by the Aressar Processing Corporation, on which sits the Aressar Popcorn Plant.

• John Frazier of Chicago, Illinois, who owned and edited the Tarkio Avalanche from 1908 to about 1922, passed away February 12 at the age of 85 years. Besides working with newspapers in Keithsburg, Illinois, Rocky Ford Colorado, Tarkio, and Jefferson, Iowa, Mr. Frazier was also employed with the Chicago Daily News.

March 4, 1976

• The farm partnership of Mr. and Mrs. Charles T. Hurst and Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Hurst has been selected to receive the Western Missouri State Farm Management Recognition Award.

• The first two beefalo calves were born in Atchison County at McPherson Farms. There will be a number of the unusual new animals in the area as there has been quite a broad program of artificial insemination in cattle.

March 1, 2001

• Tara Henning and James Driskell of Tarkio are pleased to announce the birth of their son, James Alexander Driskell. He was born on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14, at 1:56 a.m. at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

• In February, the Tarkio Water Company, along with the Department of Natural Resources, Ace Pipe Cleaning, Inc., and Layne-Western Company, Inc. began the process of replacing the filter media in filter number two at the Tarkio Water Plant. This project is usually required about every 15 years but these have lasted 26 years.

• The Tarkio R-I Board of Education has confirmed that Mr. Orv Spence has accepted the position of Tarkio High School Principal for the 2001-2002 school year.