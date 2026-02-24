March 1, 1951

• Showing at the Fair Theatre in Fairfax: “Henry The Rainmaker,” “Western Renegades” with Johnny Mack Brown, and “Love That Brute” with Paul Douglas, Jean Peters, and Joan Davis.

• A large crowd turned out Tuesday evening to see the home talent show sponsored by the Fairfax FFA Chapter. LaVona Stepp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pryor Stepp, was named the first place winner by the audience with her vocal solo, “Chime Bells.” Second place went to Bob Bowness with a trombone solo and third place went to Phyllis New with a cornet solo.

• The Fairfax High School Band, under the direction of Miss Dorothy Eckles, will present a formal spring concert on Friday evening, March 2. Sixteen numbers will be performed.

• Artificial insemination of cows will be discussed by Lebert Shultz, extension representative of the Wisconsin Scientific Breeding Institute, at a meeting to be held Monday, March 12, at the Fairfax School. The meeting is called with the idea of organizing an artificial insemination ring to serve this area and is open to all interested farmers.

March 4, 1976

• The Austin and Edward “Ted” White farm, familiarly known as Pine Hill Farm, located three miles northeast of Fairfax, has been in the White family for 100 years. The first half section of the present farm was purchased for $10 per acre. The present home was built in 1876.

• Jeanette Swackhamer writes to her parents of her experience in arriving at her Cameroon, Africa, destination as a Wycliff Bible translator. From sleeping in a sleeping bag surrounded by mosquito netting, using an outhouse, and having a pan of water to bathe in, she is enjoying experiencing learning the Ewondo language, honing her cooking and carpentry skills, and learning to ride a motorcycle, which is the common means of transportation there.

• The Fairfax Bulldogs have advanced in the regional basketball tournament. They won their first game of the tournament against Tarkio.

• The Tarkio College Chamber Choir, the Tarkio College Singers and the Children of God Gospel Choir will present a special Bicentennial program Friday at the Presbyterian Church in Fairfax.

• Mrs. Merle Barton of Fairfax shared some memories of her father, W.N. Martin, and his early days in Fairfax. Fairfax was laid out as a town in April 1881. When Mr. Martin was 12, he and his brothers watched the first load of lumber be unloaded, which was to be used to build the first buildings in Fairfax. The original railroad depot was the first building constructed. The first store on Main Streeet was a hardware and building supply store on the corner where the Thiesfeld Dry Goods store is located. The first home built in Fairfax, according to Mr. Martin, was the former Louise Miller house, located just north of the Fairfax Methodist Church.

March 1, 2001

• The Fairfax third graders enjoyed a special lunch Wednesday, February 21. Each student had received a list of favorite foods for a classmate and had to bring lunch for that person. The students did not know which classmate they had until the exchange.

• Tony Musch of Fairfax caught a 220-pound blue marlin while vacationing in Ixtapa, Mexico, February 3-11. The blue marlin was 10 feet and one inch long and is being mounted as a keepsake.

• Nic Smith, son of Bill and Vickie Smith, was honored during the last home ball game Saturday, February 24, for scoring over 1,000 points during his high school basketball career.

• Waldo Thomson was presented with a certificate and pin for his 50-year membership to the Fairfax Masonic Lodge.

• Judy Holtz of Fairfax was elected as president of the Northwest District of the Missouri Association of School Librarians.