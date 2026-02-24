March 2, 1951

• Showing at the Paramount Theatre in Rock Port: “Blazing Sun” with Gene Autry and Champion and “Let’s Dance” with Fred Astaire and Betty Hutton.

• Melvin Rolf, Conley Bennington, and Roy Lawrence were presented the Balanced Farm Achievement Award at the 25th annual soils and crop conference.

• Mrs. Allie Campbell has purchased the Sam Bennington residential property in Bischof’s addition and is to take immediate possession.

• Funeral services were held Thursday afternoon for Flanery Newton Winningham, who was born January 26, 1871. He farmed in the Fairfax and Mill Creek areas, worked with the Rock Port, Langdon, & Northern Railway, and served as Rock Port’s City Marshal.

• Around 50 former Atchison County residents now living in or around Phoenix, Arizona, and those spending their winters there participated in an Atchison County picnic at Goodyear, Arizona.

March 4, 1976

• Rock Port’s City Council plans to submit to the voters of the city a proposition to make the offices of city collector and city marshal appointive instead of elective offices and also plan to ask the voters for a 30¢, four-year emergency tax levy.

• The Pack 59 annual Pinewood Derby was held February 22 in the Methodist educational building in Rock Port. Ken Lininger was the winner. Mike Herron took second place, Todd Bennington took third, and Wade Lininger took fourth.

• Specials at Atchison County Cooperative in Rock Port: co-op agri-power rear tractor tires for $99; co-op farm-n-market truck tire for $29; and Farmland super start battery for $43.

• Older Adult Transportation Service (OATS) contacts and supporters have collected and earned approximately $600 to help keep this program in operation in Atchison County.

• Sally Shubat, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Shubat of Rock Port, is a member of the Iowa State University’s Pom Pon Squad that just won the National Pom Pon Championship title in Los Angeles, California.

• Mr. and Mrs. George Chamberlain celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary February 22 with an open house at their home west of Rock Port.

• To celebrate National FFA Week, the 78 members of the Rock Port FFA Chapter purchased bumper stickers and placed billboards at two of the entrances to Rock Port.

March 1, 2001

• Freezing and thawing and rain caused mud slides on Mill Street in Rock Port and caused Rock Creek to rise.

• The Rock Port Community Garden Club held its regular meeting January 8. Conservation Agent Richard Sperber gave a very good program on blue birds and handed out many pieces of information.

• Tim Lemmon with Mo Valley Ag has successfully completed the requirements to be named a Certified Crop Adviser in Missouri. He is one of over 500 individuals in Missouri who have earned the distinguished title.