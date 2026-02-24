The Rock Port High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the high school gym. Honor class pictures will be taken at 1:45 p.m. (oldest to youngest). Light refreshments and bottled water will be served. Free-will donations will be taken at the door. No reservations are required.

This year’s honor classes are: 70 year – Class of 1956, 60 year – Class of 1966, 50 year – Class of 1976, 40 year – Class of 1986, 30 year – Class of 1996, 25 year – Class of 2001, 20 year – Class of 2006, 10 year – Class of 2016, Graduates – Class of 2026. All RPHS alumni and guests are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Members of the Alumni Banquet Committee are: Lynn (Bailey) Hunter, Marlene (Walter) Demott, Malisa (Groff) Linthicum, Jennifer (Umbarger) Vogler, and Eric Chamberlain. They look forward to seeing you at this year’s banquet!