If you are a business who has shown support to the Tarkio and Fairfax FFA Chapters, then you are invited to their supporters’ breakfasts.

Supporters of the Tarkio FFA Chapter are invited to a breakfast Friday, February 27, from 7:00 to 8:30 a.m. in the Tarkio Ag Building at THS. Eggs, pancakes, bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, and juice/milk will be served.

Supporters of the Fairfax FFA Chapter are invited to a breakfast of pancakes, eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage and more from 7:30 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 28, at the FACS/Ag building.

The meal is free to any business who has provided support to the chapters this past year through monetary donations, supplies, equipment usage, services, etc.