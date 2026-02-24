Tarkio Elementary School will host the Scholastic Spring Book Fair Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13, 2026. This is an event geared to excite children about reading and learning. The fair is open to Tarkio and the surrounding community.

The book fair helps the school promote learning while raising money to purchase new books and materials for the library. Money raised at the book fair has been used to purchase a book exchange display, book drop, and to rejuvenate the circulation desk in the library! Funds have also been instrumental in providing field trip experiences, as well as incentives for quarterly awards and schoolwide reading celebrations. Along with these neat things, the library can purchase books at half the retail cost and earn product vouchers for use in the Scholastic catalog as a reward for participation in book fair promotions and meeting sales goals.

The book fair will offer popular books and educational products for all ages, including the newest titles from more than 150 publishers. All are offered at reasonable prices, so that students can choose books that appeal to their personal interests and parents can add to home libraries. The fair is open Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The fair will close on Friday, March 13, as soon as classes resume for the day, usually by 8:00 a.m.

Scholastic now offers an online shopping option. Shop in the comfort of your own home while earning rewards for our school. Every purchase earns rewards for your school. Go to the online fair at: https://bookfairs.scholastic.com/bf/tarkioelementaryschool1 click “Shop Now.” The online fair can also be accessed through the Tarkio R-I webpage. The online fair opens officially on March 9th and runs through March 22th. Books purchased online will be mailed directly to your address.

Book Fair eWallet is the easy way for students to shop the fair cash-free, worry-free, and independently. It’s also easy for families to set up from your school’s Book Fair homepage, available as of February 16, 2026. Family members can add funds with a credit card, use their Scholastic eGift balance, or simply invite others to contribute. Funds are available immediately and additional funds can be added at any time.

If you are interested in volunteering at the book fair, please contact Tarkio Elementary at 660-736-4177.