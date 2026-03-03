The Atchison County Library will host Lillian Autry in a speaker series Thursday, March 19, at the Tarkio Library and Resource Center.

Lillian Autry, a 15-year-old writer from southwest Iowa and the author of “The Mush,” will be speaking at 6:00 p.m. “The Mush” follows Avry Vantrill, a teen determined to uncover the truth behind her mother’s untimely death. Along the way, she forms unexpected friendships that help her rediscover herself – until she’s forced to confront the reason she began her investigation in the first place.

For other upcoming events, visit youseemore.com/acl.