The Fairfax Methodist Church will have a fish and chicken fry Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Fairfax Community Room in the fire station. Serving will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. (or until they run out of food). The menu will include fish, chicken, fries, baked beans, cole slaw, and homemade desserts. Takeout will be available. Free-will donations will be accepted.

All proceeds will support the church’s partnership with Growing Hope Globally and the agricultural project they are sponsoring in Honduras.