Rock Port R-II High School recognized the academic achievements of students Sunday, March 1, 2026. Seniors receiving academic letters, from left to right, were: front row – Keira Roup, Ella Meyerkorth, Kinleigh Daugherty, Jacoby Driskell, Emma Teten, Norah Watkins, and Alexis Stanton; and back row – Dylan Lair, Tayden Cook, Ryder Herron, and Quentin Jackson.

Juniors receiving academic letters, from left to right, were: front row – Audrey Dougherty, Claire Miller, Landrey Kelly, Tatum Vogler, Brylea Shrader, and Lily Lager; and back row – Sophia Storm, Justin Kuhns, Desmond Chaney, Westyn Amthor, Jack Meyerkorth, Gabriel Gebhards, Case Millsap, and Mya Welch.

Sophomores receiving academic letters, from left to right, were: front row – Jessa Geib, Raylynn Jenkins, Talyn Amthor, Zoey Zach, Karlie Gebhards, and Amelia Mason; and back row – Audrie Meyerkorth, Braylyn Wood, Olivia Roup, Bentley Teten, Logan Ellis, Jaxson Smith, Henley Mace, Levi Lucas, Cooper Daugherty, Brandon Athen, and Eliza Mason.

Citizens Bank & Trust presented six scholarships, four from the Rock Port R-II Scholarship Trust and two from the Rex R. Shandy Trust. Pictured, from left to right, are Rock Port High School graduates Cali Driskell, Jaysa Green-Welch, Phillip Herron, Jenasey Mace, Payten Shrader, and Claire Spiegel.

Kelcie Gaines was the guest speaker for the academic program. She reminded the students that they are in control of their legacy and to be kind.