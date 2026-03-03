Atchison County FFA Chapters recently celebrated National FFA Week at all three schools. Rock Port FFA Chapter made donuts for elementary students (above), drove their tractors and rode a horse to school (at top), and held a petting zoo. They also held a pork loin dinner for the community to enjoy. (Submitted photos)

Fairfax High School FFA members also celebrated National FFA Week with a number of activities, including a stick horse race (above) and thanked their supporters with a breakfast (at top).

The Tarkio FFA Chapter participated in several events, including hosting a supporters breakfast for community members (above) and also drove their tractors to school (at top).