Whether you’re a seasoned actor/actress or a budding thespian (ages sixth grade and up), the Liberty Theatre is holding auditions for Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” Sunday, March 15, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Monday, March 16, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Audition materials will be provided. Not all roles require singing, but if you audition for a role that does, you must be prepared to sing at the audition. Liberty Theatre is located inside the Atchison County Memorial Building at 417 S. Main Street in Rock Port.
Audition for “Descendants: The Musical” at Liberty Theatre
March 10, 2026