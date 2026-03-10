Whether you’re a seasoned actor/actress or a budding thespian (ages sixth grade and up), the Liberty Theatre is holding auditions for Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” Sunday, March 15, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Monday, March 16, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Audition materials will be provided. Not all roles require singing, but if you audition for a role that does, you must be prepared to sing at the audition. Liberty Theatre is located inside the Atchison County Memorial Building at 417 S. Main Street in Rock Port.