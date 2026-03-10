Parents and kids are invited to stop by any branch of the Atchison County Library this week and build your very own leprechaun trap! Each library will have a variety of craft supplies available for use and you’re welcome to bring special items from home to add to your creation. This is a self-guided activity, so families can drop in and create any time during regular library hours. Let your imagination run wild and see if you can outsmart a mischievous leprechaun before St. Patrick’s Day! All ages are welcome.