University of Missouri Extension has a variety of resources to help you prepare for and respond to severe weather.

As spring approaches, emergency preparedness is crucial due to the increased risk of tornadoes and flooding, says Conne Burnham, MU Extension state emergency management specialist. Many of these disasters can strike with little warning. Preparedness includes having emergency kits ready, knowing evacuation routes, paying attention to weather alerts and developing communication plans for families and workplaces.

In-depth information is available from these MU Extension publications, which are available for free download.

• EMW1026, Safe Drinking Water in an Emergency

• G6867, First Aid for Storm Damaged Trees

• EMW1019, Tornado Season: Are You Ready?

• MP904, Resources for Your Flooded Home