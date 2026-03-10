Corey K. Herron, 4th Circuit Presiding Judge, left, recently accepted the O’Toole Award for managing and processing cases in 2025 from Chief Justice Brent Powell, right. (Submitted photo)

The Supreme Court of Missouri has recognized the 4th Judicial Circuit – encompassing Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth counties – for significant success in managing and processing its various cases during fiscal 2025. The circuit received the O’Toole Award during a semiannual meeting of the state’s presiding judges, held in late February in Lake Ozark.

“These awards recognize the delicate balance between resolving cases promptly and ensuring all parties have a full opportunity to prepare and be heard,” Chief Justice W. Brent Powell said. “Every case in a Missouri court can have a profound impact on the people involved, and no matter how big or small the case might be, they are anxious for a prompt resolution to their legal dispute. It requires hard work among our dedicated judges and court staff, working with litigants and lawyers, to bring cases to a timely conclusion. This is especially critical in cases involving child abuse or neglect. Children who have been removed from their homes are understandably confused, frightened, and need stability. They rely on our courts to find them a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible.”

The circuit’s presiding judge, Judge Corey K. Herron, said, “I could not be prouder of the dedicated staff who serve the 4th Judicial Circuit. It is through their hard work that cases are managed expeditiously, bringing resolve for those involved.”

Named for the late judge’s service as the first chair of the state judiciary’s time standards monitoring committee, the Daniel J. O’Toole Award recognizes circuit courts’ excellence in service and delivering timely justice to the public.

A circuit can earn the award by disposing of a designated percentage of cases in at least five of 10 case categories within a specified time and being within at least 5 percent of achieving the remaining time standards. The time standards have been in effect since 1997.

To qualify for this year’s award, the 4th circuit met seven of the time standards, was within 1% of meeting two other standards, and was within 4% of meeting the remaining standard. It is the 13th time the 4th circuit has qualified for the O’Toole Award. It was one of five circuits qualifying for fiscal 2025.