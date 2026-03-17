The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, March 3, 2026:

State vs. Corey M. Cave – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Domestic Assault – 1st Degree – Serious Physical Injury. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney R. Williams. Defendant’s Motion for Furlough heard and granted. Case continued to April 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Case Review.

State vs. Nancy Joann Ariena McDonald – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney R. Williams. Defendant enters a plea of guilty to Count 1 and is granted Suspended Imposition of Sentence, 5 years probation supervised by Probation & Parole with standard conditions. SAR waived.

State vs. Blake Aaron Richardson – Arraignment on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney R. Williams and waives formal Arraignment. Case continued to April 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

Fertilizer Service Co., LLC vs. Dalton Riley – Motion Hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Atty. West. Defendant appears by Atty. Sundell. Case continued to May 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for review.

RSIRCM vs. Smith Et Al – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Atty. Lawyer. Defendants fail to appear. Judgment by default. Judgment entered. It is ordered that plaintiff shall have and recover from defendants as follows: Count I – $22,433.38 – $3,365.01 principal, atty. fees; Count II – $6.098.60 principal, $914.79 atty. fees; Count III – $5,471.00 principal, $820.65 atty. fees; Count IV – $57,286.69 principal, $500 atty. fees; count V – $88.00 principal; total – $96,978.12. No stay of execution.

State vs. Mark A. Snow – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use Of Weapon – Subsection 11 – Possess Weapon and A Felony Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Defendant fails to appear by agreement. Case continued to May 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the honorable Brett Hurst at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port March 5, 2026:

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Leslie Bennett – Motion Hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Atty. Lawyer. Motion to set aside judgment granted. No appearance by defendant or their attorney. Case continued to April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for settlement or dismissal.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Dustin C. Carpenter – Dismissal Hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. No appearance by either party. Case continued to April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for dismissal.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Aubrey Casey – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case continued to April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for dismissal.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jody Devine – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case continued to April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for dismissal.

Citibank N.A. vs. Thomas E. Didlo – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Dismissal hearing scheduled for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mark Graf – Bench Trial on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Lawyer. No appearance by defendant or his attorney. Case continued to May 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. for trial.

Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc. vs. Brianna Gutierrez – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Lawyer. Defendant fails to appear, served on January 19, 2026. Judgment by default. It is ordered that plaintiff have and recover from defendant as follows: $2,714.20 principal, $407.13 atty. fees, $94.00 court costs, total $3,215.33.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Sonia Hale – Trial Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Defendant appears in person. Case dismissed by court without prejudice due to failure to prosecute.

Huntington Debt Holding, LLC vs. Paige M. Hance – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. Defendant appears in person. Case continued to April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

RSIRCM, LLC vs. Brenda Harper – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Lawyer. Case continued to May 14, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for service.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kaitlyn Jennings – Dismissal hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Lawyer. Defendant fails to appear, served on January 5, 2026. Judgment by default. Judgment entered. This court enters judgment in favor of plaintiff and against defendant as follows: $508.59 principal/total, plus court costs of $48.50.

RSIRCM, LLC vs. Ricky G. Wilson Et Al – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Lawyer. Defendants appear in person, served on January 31, 2026. Defendants consent to judgment. Judgment entered. It is ordered that plaintiff shall have and recover from defendant as follows: Count I – $1,785.96 principal, $267.89 atty. fees; Count II – $1,209.02 principal; total $3,262.87. Stay of execution in place.

State vs. Rodney Alexander Bateman – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph.) Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant failed to appear. Summons ordered for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Rodney Alexander Bateman – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant failed to appear. Summons ordered for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Donald L. Becker – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $916.50 cash only.

State vs. Gregory Thomas Benson, Jr. – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Refuse To Weigh Commercial Motor Vehicle Or Submit To A Driver/Vehicle Inspection. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant failed to appear. Summons ordered for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Makis Jamil Bohannon – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $376 cash only.

State vs. Bethany N. Callicott – Payment Review Hearing on Misdemeanor DWI. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $121.50 cash only

State vs. Erik Tylerlee Carney – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant failed to appear. Summons ordered for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Erik Tylerlee Carney – Initial Appearance on State traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant failed to appear. Summons ordered for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Sophie Curtis Church – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell, acknowledges receipt of information and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $304.50 fine plus court costs on amended charge. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. John Edward Curran – Case Review on Misdemeanor Operate A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Involving An Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell and was previously arraigned. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $201.50 fine plus court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Gay Tah Ger – Initial Appearance on Infraction of Non Traffic Trespassing-2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Defendant advised of right to counsel. Plea of not guilty. Case set for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel and Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Brian Allen Hadfield – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph).Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell, acknowledges receipt of Information and waives Arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a $304.50 fine plus court costs on amended charge. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Amador Briseno Hernandez – Counsel Status Hearing on Misdemeanor DWI, Fail To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, and Property Damage – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges information. Charges formally read to defendant. Defendant advised of right to counsel. Plea of not guilty. Case set for April 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel and Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Kyle Franklin Huffman – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and Trespass – 1st Degree. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Capias Warrant ordered.

State vs. Dumbil Hussein-Bundid – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on **Possible Section 589.405 RSMo. Charge** Misdemeanor Assault – 4th Degree – Pursuant To Subdivision (6). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Williams, acknowledges receipt of information filed and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is sentenced to 10 days jail with credit for time served. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Stephanie K. Kafka – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person, acknowledges receipt of information and waives Arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $50.00 fine plus court costs on amended charge. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Stephanie K. Kafka – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Fail To Drive Within Right Lane Of Hwy. With 2 Or More Lanes In Same Direction. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person, acknowledges receipt of information and waives Arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $60.50 fine plus court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Kyle J. Loehnig – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant failed to appear. Summons ordered for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Kyle J. Loehnig – Initial Appearance on Infraction of Driver/Front Seat Passenger Fail To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant failed to appear. Summons ordered for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Sarah Beth Murray – Case Review on Felony Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for March 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Sarah Beth Murray – Case Review on Felony Assault – 2nd Degree – Special Victim and DWI – Physical Injury. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for March 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Dennis Darryl Propp – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Fail To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Defendant failed to appear. Summons ordered for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Dennis Darryl Propp – Initial Appearance on Infraction Fail To Display Plates On Mtr Veh/Trailer. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant failed to appear. Summons ordered for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jonathan Rodriguez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant failed to appear. Summons ordered for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Brittany N. Schlup – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Endangering Welfare of Child Creating Substantial Risk-1st Degree – 1st Offense – No Sexual Contact. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for April 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. for Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Samuel James Schurg – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant failed to appear. Summons ordered for April 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Joseph Troy Smith – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Assault – 4th Degree – Pursuant To Subdivision (1), (5). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by P.D. Williams. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for July 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Pre-Trial and August 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Jury Trial.

State vs. Mukhiddin Tashmatov – Case Review on State Traffic Ticket for Refuse To Weigh Commercial Motor Vehicle Or Submit To A Driver/Vehicle Inspection. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Defendant acknowledges information. Arraignment waived. Defendant advised of right to counsel. Plea of not guilty. Case set for April 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

State vs. Christopher M. Walsh, Jr. – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant requests ability to complete driver improvement program, which is approved by the court. Plea of guilty, fined $200.50 plus court costs of $75.50. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Carl Melvin Welcher – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell, acknowledges receipt of information and waives Arraignment. Defendant enters a plea of guilty and is assessed a $304.50 fine plus court costs on amended charge. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Chasity L. Wheeler – Case Review on Felony Assault – 3rd Degree and Misdemeanor DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Case set for April 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. for Docket Call.

State vs. Aaron Michael Greene – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Operated Vehicle On Hwy. Without Valid License – 3rd And Subsequent Offense and Misdemeanor Trespass – 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant previously arraigned. Case set for March 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. for Preliminary Hearing.

The following case was heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable David Lynn Bolander at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port March 10, 2026:

State vs. Keison Michael Nemyer – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Property Damage 1st Degree and Misdemeanor Trespass – 1st Degree.

The following case was an Atchison County change of venue case heard in Nodaway County Court before the Honorable Robert Lewis Rice in Maryville, Missouri, March 10, 2026:

State vs. Brett A. Reeves, Jr. – Statutory Rape Or Attempted Statutory Rape – 1st Degree – Person Less Than 14 Years of Age – Aggravated Sexual Offense and Incest. State appears by P.A. Dan Smith. Defendant appears in person and with Attorney Ryan Williams. Case set for Jury Trial second setting on August 24-28, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. and in the event the trial does not occur at that time, a first setting on November 16-20, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Pre-Trial Conference set for July 7, 2026, at 1:30 p.m.