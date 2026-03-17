Pleasant View Nursing Home and Bank Midwest in Rock Port, Missouri, are selling Easter baskets made by the nursing home residents to raise money for their activity fund. The baskets will be stuffed with an Easter cup, bubbles, DIY craft, candy-filled Easter eggs, a stuffed animal, and other goodies. Baskets are $12 each.

The Easter Bunny will be visiting Pleasant View on Friday, April 3, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. to deliver the baskets and take pictures with children. If you are unable to pick up your basket during those hours, you can pick it up on that day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Orders are due by Friday, March 20. Only cash or checks will be accepted and checks should be made payable to Pleasant View Activity Fund.