The Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, March 28, at 1:00 p.m. in the city park. All age groups are welcome, and children can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and Miss Fairfax!

Meet at the shelter house. Ages 0-1 can line up at the basketball court.

Keep an eye out for golden and silver eggs, as well as chocolate bunny eggs! There will be one golden and one silver egg per age group.

All eggs will contain candy and non-edible treats. A limited supply of sugar-free candy will be available at the shelter house. Many eggs in the 0-1 section will be filled with teething treats like Gerber puffs and yogurt drops.

Prizes and egg return stations will be located at the shelter house after the hunt.

If you would like to donate treats, an Easter account has been set up at Farmers State Bank. Candy and prize donations may be left there as well or delivered to Amanda Agnew.

For more information contact Amanda Agnew at 660-623-0779.