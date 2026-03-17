Fairfax R-3 School District will hold parent/teacher conferences Thursday, March 19. Walk-in conferences will be held from 12:30 to 3:00 p.m. in the teachers’ classrooms and those who have appointments will meet with teachers from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. If you wish to make an appointment, please call ahead of time at 660-686-2421 as teachers will only be in the building after 3:00 p.m. if they have a conference scheduled.

School will dismiss early on Thursday, March 19, and there will not be school on Friday, March 20 (it will be a teacher work day).