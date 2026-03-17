If your farm has been in your family since December 31, 1926, you can apply to have it recognized as a Missouri Century Farm. The University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, MU Extension Ag and Environment team and Missouri Farm Bureau sponsor the program.

Applications to be recognized as a 2026 Missouri Century Farm are due by May 1. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

“Family farms have shaped Missouri’s agricultural heritage and rural communities for generations,” said MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Chad Higgins. “They contribute to the state’s economy by producing livestock, soybeans, corn and other crops while also supporting local businesses. Family farms have also been vital partners with MU Extension in our land-grant mission for more than 100 years.”

“Missouri Farm Bureau is a proud partner in the recognition of Century Farms,” said Garrett Hawkins, Missouri Farm Bureau president. “We applaud the hardworking farm families who have kept us fed and clothed for generations. They represent an important part of our heritage and laid a foundation for the bounty Americans enjoy every day.”

Since the program began in 1976, more than 10,000 Missouri farms have received the Century Farm designation. A $140 fee covers the cost of a certificate, a metal farm sign, and booklet for approved applicants. County MU Extension centers present these items. Visit extension.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms or your local extension center for an application.