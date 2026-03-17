For farm operators and landowners who find themselves in a position to run their operations for the first time, the University of Missouri Extension offers a lunch and learn virtual series, “Farm Management – On My Own,” comprised of five educational opportunities to learn the basics of ag leasing, Missouri farmland values, rental rates and custom work rates.

“This series exists because of the number of calls and questions I was getting from landowners who were widowed, divorced or single and who were running their farms by themselves for the first time,” said Amie Breshears, MU Extension Ag Business Field Specialist in Benton County.

“The goal of this series is to educate and empower landowners and farm operators as decision-makers by equipping them with knowledge and resources,” said Breshears.

Although the program was designed for Missouri landowners and farm operators, all are welcome to participate in this informal, participant-driven and learner-focused event.

The seminar series will lend participants access to the most recent cash rental rate and farmland value data in Missouri which can help them make sound decisions when entering or negotiating a leasing agreement or when considering financial decisions related to land investments.

Costs related to custom work, land values and renting ag land shift over time. By understanding current values in relation to a landowner or farm operator’s broader financial picture can help them maximize profitability and prepare for sustainable success, said Breshears.

The “Farm Management – On My Own” series can give participants sufficient time for leasing agreements that might need to be established or modified in 2027, and rental rates can be revisited.

“You’ll gain confidence when discussing these topics with tenants, landowners or other decision-makers in the operation,” said Breshears.

The series runs for five sessions over the lunch hour (Noon-1:00 p.m.):

• April 2: Ag Leasing – basic components of a lease

• April 16: Ag Leasing – types of leases

• April 30: Missouri farmland values

• May 7: Missouri rental rates

• May 14: Missouri custom work rates

The cost is $40 per person (includes all 5 sessions). Register at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/farm-management-on-my-own-ag-leasing-what-its-worth. Registration will remain open until the series concludes on May 14, 2026.