Tarkio R-I invites the public to a Legislative Issues Impacting Rural Education Forum Thursday, March 26, at 5:30 p.m. in the Tarkio High School Auditorium. The session topics and speakers will include: Diversion of funds from public education to private urban schools and charter schools – Mr. Duane Martin, Ed Counsel; and Impact of potential funding changes on local school districts – Mr. John Rhinehart, LJ Hart and Mrs. Nancy Greeley, DESE.

Issues currently being voted on in Missouri legislative sessions will have a very negative affect on Atchison County’s success in providing above average education to our children if passed and could cause major changes to how our schools are run.