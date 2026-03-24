The Liberty Theatre hosted their Princess Party in the Enchanted Forest Sunday, March 22. Fifteen members of the Liberty Theatre dressed up as some of their favorite characters and took everyone on a guided maze tour of the Enchanted Forest. Along the way the kids stopped at different stations to play a game or do some crafts. Pictured above, from left to right, are: front row – Sophia Storm (Vanellope), Caisyn Hall (Jessie), Isabella Kroeger (Tinker Bell), Hadleigh Jones (Aurora), Katey Kroeger (Fairy Godmother), Kennedi Seiter (Fiona), Harlee Pritt (Jasmine), and Kristi Spellman (Merida); and back row – Abbie Harms (Ariel), Tiana Jones (Cinderella), Erica Taylor (Rapunzel), Okema Galston (Belle), Audrey Dougherty (Elsa), Elaina Kroeger (Anna), and Molly Carpenter (Mirabel).

Hadleigh Jones was the first stop on the path through the Enchanted Forest. Hadleigh showed off her balloon art talents making different flower designs.

Before entering the Enchanted Forest, little princesses had to show Katey Kroeger their best spell.

Kristi Spellman gave everyone the chance to shoot a bow and arrow.

Erica Taylor helped the little princesses make floating lanterns.

Molly Carpenter kept everyone entertained with her station as the little princesses made sand art.

Tiana Jones welcomed each of the little princesses as they entered the Enchanted Forest.