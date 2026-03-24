The Rock Port High School chapter of FBLA is hosting a March Madness Matball Tournament Friday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Rock Port North Gym. Registration is open to anyone who wants to play and there is no age requirements. Teams of eight players are needed and it’s $5 per person. Registration forms are available in the high school office or find the link on the Rock Port R-II Facebook page. Minors who want to play must have a parent’s signature.