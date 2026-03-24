Fairfax High School juniors and seniors and their dates will enjoy a “Romantic Gardens” Prom this Saturday, March 28. The public is invited to come take pictures of all the promgoers at a promenade in the FHS Gym beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Following the promenade, the students will head to Mozingo Lake Event Center in Maryville, Missouri, for the prom pictures, dinner and dance. The prom photographer will be Ken Miller and the dj will be Bob Russell. Besides dancing, the students will also be able to use the golf simulator at the event center. Following the dance, an after prom event will take place at Bearcat Lanes and the Hangar in Maryville.