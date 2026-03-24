The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Board members are preparing for this year’s Easter Egg Hunt After Dark Friday, April 3. Details are still in the works, but the board is asking the public to start donating candy for the eggs or monetary donations so that the group can buy candy. A total of 5,000 eggs are filled and set out every year, so donations are needed.

Please reach out to Paige Agnew or Karly Hicks on Facebook or drop off donations with Tarkio City Clerk Danielle Kephart at Tarkio City Hall. Monetary donations may also be made via Venmo. Please label it Easter and send to @Tarkio-Park. More information about the egg hunt itself will be published closer to the event.