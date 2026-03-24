Tarkio R-I invites the Atchison County public to a Preservation of Rural Schools & Communities Forum on legislative issues impacting rural education Thursday, March 26, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tarkio High School Auditorium. The session topics will include Missouri rural schools and services, Missouri Scholars/education vouchers, and Missouri’s policy for funding rural public schools. Guest speakers discussing these topics will be Mr. Duane Martin, ED Counsel; Mr. John Rhinehart, LJ Hart; and Mrs. Nancy Greeley, DESE.

Issues currently being voted on in Missouri legislative sessions will have a very negative affect on Atchison County’s success in providing above average education to our children if passed and could cause major changes to how our schools are run. These impacts will be detrimental to all rural Missouri schools, not just Tarkio R-I, so everyone from Atchison County and beyond who wants to see the schools and communities stay alive and thriving are encouraged to attend.