The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, March 12, 2026. Present at the meeting were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. South District Commissioner Richard Burke was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Additions and abatements to the February tax books were approved as follows:

Personal Property – February 2026: Additions to the tax books were: 2025, $3,814.15; 2024, $1,320.82; and 2023, $83.74. Abatements to the tax books were: 2025, $322.71; and 2024, $30.65.

There were no additions or abatements to the February 2026 real property or ag rock tax books.

The commission met with Road and Bridge Supervisor Kenny Wallace, Ethan Piveral with Ameren and an independent contractor to discuss improvements needed on 165th Street and K Avenue to allow for turbine blade replacements. The contractor stated that Route B would not work for transporting the blades due to curves and hills. Ameren and the county will work together on the improvements with Ameren and the contractor paying the cost to rock approximately 1.5 miles of 165th Street and spots on K Avenue that are improved. Once the road is brought up to specifications, the county will bring it into the CART program.

Travis Cochenhower, Chief Deputy at the sheriff’s office, and Rhonda Wiley, E-911 Director, were both present for final bid review of equipment needed at their respective offices to move to Voiceover IP.

The first bid was from Midwest Mobile Radio Service, Inc., for a radio console and system for the sheriff’s office. The bid price was $38,557.85 with the first year of Scoutcare maintenance included. Annual maintenance would apply after year one. The commissioners voted to approve the bid as presented.

The bid for the master radio console system for the 911 office was also from Midwest Mobile Radio Services, Inc. The bid price was $132,236.97 with first year maintenance at $3,540.00. The commissioners voted to approve the bid as presented.

The next bid reviewed was from Nelson for a voice recorder for 911. The bid price was $54,236.97 with first year maintenance of $6,839.63. Director Wiley stated that it did meet specifications and requested approval. The commissioners voted to approve the bid as presented.

Clerk Taylor had questions about the CAD bid not matching what they quoted at the time the budget was prepared. Director Wiley contacted the representative from Indigital and questioned the difference. Since he was traveling, he needed time to compare but felt that the bid and quote should not vary as much as it did. He will investigate it and get back to Director Wiley.

Matt Fazio, bridge team leader with Great River Engineering, submitted a request for approval stating that they are wrapping up the BRO-R003(001) project soon and are looking to process the final invoice. Previously, they had processed a supplemental agreement to remove the cultural resources survey from the scope of the project and thereby reducing the total contract amount. GRE is requesting to process another supplemental agreement to maintain the reduction of scope of the cultural resources survey, but they would add those contract amounts back into the contract. They had updated their internal structural analysis processes after this contract was executed but still applied the new procedures to this project which resulted in substantial cost overruns. They were not anticipating this at the time of executing the supplemental agreement or they would have discussed it sooner. This proposed supplemental agreement would add back in $7,151.38 to the total contract amount. MoDOT is ok with this and there would be no change to the soft match balance as it would just move the contract back in line with the original summary of estimated costs that MoDOT provided when they executed the contract with the county in 2024. After reviewing the request, the commission agreed to allow supplemental agreement to be added back into the project. Great River Engineering will provide the supplemental agreement for signing.

Deputy Okema Galston reviewed details of the Northwest Commission meeting and will make final arrangements.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

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The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the Atchison County Memorial Building, where they hosted the quarterly meeting of the Northwest Commissioners.

Presenters at the event were Mayor JR Chaney, Goldberg Group, Johnny Davis, Soybean Association, and Steve Hobbs, MAC Executive Director.

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The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, March 24, 2026, for a special meeting with the representatives from the Missouri State Auditor’s office.

Present at the meeting were: Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner; Jim Quimby, North District Commissioner; Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk & Clerk of the Commission; Diane Livengood, Atchison County Collector; Rochelle Long, Atchison County Assessor; Eliza Beasing, Atchison County Recorder; Dan Smith, Prosecuting Attorney; Andy Riley, Atchison County Sheriff; Brenda Hughes, Atchison County Public Administrator; and Okema Galston, Atchison County Deputy Clerk. South District Commissioner Richard Burke was absent.

Following introductions of elected officials, Sarah Boone, Jackie Woods, and Kaleb Richards with the Missouri State Auditor’s office provided details stating that they would be conducting the audit in accordance with the standards applicable to performance audits contained in Government Auditing Standards. They reviewed their objectives and methodology for the audit and then requested to move into closed session.

All elected officials were excused.

The commissioners voted to move into closed session according to Section 610.021 (17).

The commissioners voted to return to regular session.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood signed the equipment purchase agreement with Midwest Radio for the 911 equipment and 5051 Supplemental Agreement #2 for Great River Engineering on BRO-R003001.

Clerk Taylor showed the auditors around the building and they began their preliminary fieldwork with county officials.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.