Atchison County estab-lish-ments that sell food and drinks receive health inspections, once, twice, or three times a year depending on the type of foods sold and risk to the public. Priority Items noted must receive immediate action within 72 hours or as stated. Core Items are to be corrected by the next regular inspection or as stated. (PHF stands for Potentially Hazardous Foods and COS stands for Corrected On Site.)

The following businesses were inspected March 11, 2026:

Tarkio R-I School District

1201 Pine Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: No violations.

• Core Items: Bad/torn door gasket (right door) on “True” 2-door refrigeration. Boxes of food stored on floor of outside freezer. One of the dumpster lids was open.

McDonald’s

1304 Hwy. 136 W

Rock Port, Missouri

• Priority Items: No violations.

• Core Items: Not all refrigeration units have thermometers. Kitchen (corner) hand sink does not have handwashing signage.

Poor Boy’s BBQ

(Pre-Opening Inspection Of New Food Trailer)

319 Main Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Observations/Comments: Need test strips for sanitizer. Need thermometers inside refrigeration units. Discussed having drinks in drained ice.

Tarkio Food Pantry

315 Main Street

Tarkio, Missouri

• Priority Items: Ground pork donated from FFA not processed in a USDA inspected facility. Both items discussed and will be corrected.

• Core Items: No violations.