The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed March 20, 2026, by Bobby Joe and Teresa Gayler to Bobby Joe and Teresa Gayler, Trustee of the Bobby Joe and Teresa Gayler Joint Declaration of Trust, for land in Section 21, Township 65, Range 41; Section 22, Township 64, Range 42; Section 23, Township 64, Range 42; and Section 27, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 23, 2026, by James and Theresa Crawford to James and Theresa Crawford for land in in Sections 13 and 14, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 23, 2026, by Charles Watkins to Matthew Burke for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 26, 2026, by Patricia Estrada to Michael Royce, Jr., for Lot 8, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.