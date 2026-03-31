The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in Atchison County for the week of March 30-April 5, 2026.

There may be moving opera-tions, such as mowing, brush cut-ting and litter removal, throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with them by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing and drainage improvement project through July 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 275th Street to 285th Street, April 1, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Routes 46, 111, V, B, C – Various bridge rehabilitation projects through May 2026. The bridges may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC).