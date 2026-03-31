The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Richard “JR” Chaney presiding. The board members present were Jeff Geib, Chris Roup, Kimberly Brake, and Michael Graves. Also present were: City of Rock Port employees – City Clerk Natasha Baruth, Utility Office Manager Becky Oxner, and Superintendent Jarod Hudson; and visitors – Julie Livengood, W.C. Farmer, Sadie Chaney, Tyne Chaney, Mary Kahn, Sarah Watkins, Andrea Cook, Debbie Bennett, Lily Wilroy, Stephanie Athen, and Stacy Sherrod. Mayor Chaney called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. and led everyone in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Roup moved to amend the agenda to add City Hall AC/Furnace to new business. The motion was seconded and approved. Roup moved to approve the February 18, 2026, meeting minutes. The motion was seconded and approved. Roup moved to approve the city consent agenda. The motion was seconded and approved. Geib moved to approve the utility consent agenda. The motion was seconded and approved.

Visitors Julie Livengood, Lily Wilroy and Debbie Bennett spoke for the Rock Port Health & Wellness Coalition. They all discussed the dangers of smoking, secondhand smoking, and vaping. They asked the board to consider expanding Rock Port’s current no smoking ordinance and presented the Tarkio ordinance as a reference. The board would like to speak with the lawyers and have an ordinance drafted for the April meeting.

New Business

Mayor Chaney stated that he was informed prior to the meeting that city hall’s air-conditioning/furnace unit had quit working. The equipment is old and needs to be replaced. Graves moved to seek bids for a new AC/furnace, both gas and electric. Roup seconded, but the motion died. Further discussion was held. Graves moved to seek bids for a new AC/furnace unit, both gas and electric. Roup seconded and all voted aye.

Graves moved to draft a resolution to sell city hall’s surplus chairs for $5 a chair or five chairs for $20. The motion was seconded and approved.

Geib moved to have the lawyers draft a firework ordinance that prohibited lighting fireworks within 250 feet of Main Street. The motion was seconded and approved.

Graves moved to purchase a drone out of the utility general account. The motion was seconded and approved.

Chaney presented the idea of a mayor mobile to be used for parades. He would like to take an old police car and have it wrapped with a Rock Port theme. Clerk Baruth asked what budget repairs, fuel and any other needs the car may need would come out of. Further discussion was postponed.

The board voted to approve the following business licenses: Hays Book-keeping Services LLC, Riverstone Insurance Group Inc., and Three Oaks Construction, Inc.

Elected official training options were presented. Officials stated which date they could attend. Baruth stated she would register the individuals.

Roup moved to approve the intergovernmental agreement. The motion was seconded and approved.

The board voted to approve Scott Deatz and Okema Galston as members of the Rock Port Tourism Board, pending the change of the bylaws to include anyone living in the Rock Port School District.

Old Business

Christmas tree was postponed.

The livestock ordinance was postponed for lawyers.

Mayor Chaney gave an update on the tornado sirens. They are currently waiting for equipment to get sorted.

The FEMA grant was post-poned.

The county lot was postponed indefinitely.

Annexation was postponed.

The hemp ordinance was post-poned for lawyers.

The meeting moved into executive session for personnel matters, legal actions and personal records pursuant to Section 610.021 (3) RSMo. at 7:09 p.m. The meeting moved back into open session at 7:51 p.m.

The board members discussed concrete projects and budget with Superintendent Hudson.

The meeting adjourned at 8:04 p.m. The next Rock Port Board of Aldermen meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. The public is welcome to attend.

(Note: The unapproved draft minutes were submitted by City Clerk Baruth.)