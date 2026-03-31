Peru State College social science education majors will benefit from a scholarship recently established by John T. Davis (’96) of Hamburg, Iowa.

Having always appreciated the education and experiences he gained from his time at Peru State College, Davis wanted to give back to the institution that provided him with additional knowledge to continue his already successful career.

An award will be given each semester to a social science education major to help reduce the costs of their education.

Davis has a lengthy career dating back to 1967. After graduating high school in southern California, he joined the U.S. Navy where he performed numerous duties from administration, management and manpower analysis, to working in the security and intelligence analysis sector with the U.S. Navy and the Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Davis, at the ripe age of 22, served as the first Assistant Director of the Navy’s Drug & Alcohol Abuse Education & Rehabilitation Program – the youngest person to hold such a position.

His 20 year military career was filled with awards for outstanding performances and numerous commendations and medals. Davis, a disabled Vietnam-era veteran, retired in June 1988 and returned to Iowa.

Upon his retirement, he entered Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri, to pursue a degree in political science while specializing in international relations and public policy. He was elected president of the senior class and student body president. He graduated with numerous academic honors.

Davis then attended Peru State to seek a secondary education degree in social sciences and history. While at PSC he was active on campus and authored the “Insider’s Insight” for the student newspaper.

Davis was active in community affairs as well, working with the Peru Historical Foundation. At Peru State, John was inducted into the International History Honors Society – Phi Alpha Theta and the International Education Honors Society – Kappa Delta Pi. He was also involved in the efforts to retain the college at its present location.

The remainder of Davis’s work history is equally impressive as he worked for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Immigration & Naturalization Service as an immigration examiner. Because of his long military career, Davis was picked as the team leader for the National Performance Review Commission for National Defense.

Besides being active in politics at all levels, Davis has been a climate advocate around the world. He continues to work to make people aware of the dangers of global warming, believing the world must change its ways in handling climate and environmental issues.