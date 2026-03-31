The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Board members invite everyone to the much-loved Easter Egg Hunt After Dark. This year’s event will take place at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 3, on the front lawn of Rankin Hall in Tarkio. Be sure to wear head lamps and bring flashlights as not all the eggs glow.

The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos before and after the hunt. Following the hunt, please empty the contents of the eggs into your baskets and then return the eggs to the totes set up on the grounds. For more information, visit the Tarkio Parks and Recreation Facebook page.